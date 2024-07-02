Watch Now
Beryl continues to barrel across the Caribbean

KR
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jul 02, 2024

  • Beryl has weakened to a category 4 hurricane
  • The forecast cone includes part of the Coastal Bend
  • Still to early to know exact impacts, but tropical rain is expected start late this weekend

Summary of Information as of 1 p.m.

Location: 15.9°N 70.8°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 155 mph
Present Movement: WNW at 22 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 943 mb

Impacts
Rain chances are expected to increase Saturday night into early next week. Rainfall totals are hard to estimate this far out, but as much as 3 inches (if not much more) through Tuesday. The path of the storm will be crucial to its impacts on South Texas.
Rough surf and a high risks of rip current are expected beginning this weekend and continuing into early next week.

Other risks are uncertain right now.
Next forecast update at 7 p.m.

Parts of the Coastal Bend are in the forecast cone.

