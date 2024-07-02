Beryl continues to barrel across the Caribbean

What’s New?



Beryl has weakened to a category 4 hurricane

The forecast cone includes part of the Coastal Bend

Still to early to know exact impacts, but tropical rain is expected start late this weekend



Summary of Information as of 1 p.m.

Location: 15.9°N 70.8°W

Maximum Sustained Winds: 155 mph

Present Movement: WNW at 22 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 943 mb

Impacts

Rain chances are expected to increase Saturday night into early next week. Rainfall totals are hard to estimate this far out, but as much as 3 inches (if not much more) through Tuesday. The path of the storm will be crucial to its impacts on South Texas.

Rough surf and a high risks of rip current are expected beginning this weekend and continuing into early next week.

Other risks are uncertain right now.

Next forecast update at 7 p.m.

Parts of the Coastal Bend are in the forecast cone.

___________________________________________________

FACEBOOK LIVE - TUESDAY 9 AM