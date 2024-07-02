Beryl continues to barrel across the Caribbean

What’s New?
- Beryl has weakened to a category 4 hurricane
- The forecast cone includes part of the Coastal Bend
- Still to early to know exact impacts, but tropical rain is expected start late this weekend
Summary of Information as of 1 p.m.
Location: 15.9°N 70.8°W
Maximum Sustained Winds: 155 mph
Present Movement: WNW at 22 mph
Minimum Central Pressure: 943 mb
Impacts
Rain chances are expected to increase Saturday night into early next week. Rainfall totals are hard to estimate this far out, but as much as 3 inches (if not much more) through Tuesday. The path of the storm will be crucial to its impacts on South Texas.
Rough surf and a high risks of rip current are expected beginning this weekend and continuing into early next week.
Other risks are uncertain right now.
Next forecast update at 7 p.m.
Parts of the Coastal Bend are in the forecast cone.
___________________________________________________