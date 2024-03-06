Kleberg County elections lead to run-offs in May

KLEBERG COUNTY, Tx — Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 were two big primary races for Kleberg County this election season.

For the Precinct 1 Democratic Party, candidate Andy Gonzalez received 216 votes, and candidate Mario Mendieta received 82. Gonzalez took the win.

For the Precinct 1 Republican Party, Seth Strubhart received 161 votes, current Precinct 1 County Commissioner David Rosse received 339 votes, and Robert "Bob" Riviera received 224 votes. Since a single candidate did not receive 51% or more of the votes, the top two, David Rosse and Robert Riviera will face each other in a run-off election in May.

For the Precinct 3 Democratic Party, Roy Cantu was the only candidate and received 253 votes.

For the Precinct 3 Republican Party, Jacob Mosely Sr. received 269 votes, current Precinct 3 County Commissioner Jerry Martinez received 334 votes, and Art Rodriguez received 317 votes. Since no one candidate received 51% or more of votes, the top two, Jerry Martinez and Art Rodriguez, will face each other in a run-off election in May.

