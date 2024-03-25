Kingsville's Battle of the Boards is back and better than ever

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The 3rd annual Battle of the Boards competition is set to take place in Kingsville at the Henrietta Memorial Center at 405 N. 6th Street on Thursday from 6 pm until 9 pm.

The event is a charcuterie-style competition where teams create themed food tablescapes with an opportunity to showcase their business, social club, or their passion for building beautiful tables of food.

This year 13 competitors will battle in this culinary showdown for several fabulous prizes. Judges will vote for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

Those in attendance are really in for a treat. They get to try everything on every table from every entry. From sweet to savory and everything in between, you’ll have a chance to sample it all before casting your vote for your favorite.

Tickets for the event are just $25 and come with 3 drink tickets.

Kingsville Chamber of Commerce

Need more than 5 tickets? No problem!

While tickets will be available at the door, they may sell out, so don't risk missing out—get your tickets in advance!

For more information, please email nikala@kingsville.org or kasey@kingsville.org.

