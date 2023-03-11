Important rules to know when casting lines off the coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring break vacations have begun, and those looking to make a big catch this spring break may be surprised by all the rules they need to know before casting a line into the water.

Lupe Chapa has been fishing the Coastal Bend waters for over 40 years and shared some tips for those thinking of joining him out on the water this spring break.

“First, if you are going to go to the beach, get a beach permit because they can give you a fine and the second thing you need is the license and the booklet that tells you how long the fish should be," Chapa said.

Texas Game Warden Sgt. Arnolds Pinales the shared the following advice that is one of the most important things you should know when it comes to fishing.

“In any instance that someone is going to fish or possess any type of aquatic life from Texas state waters, a fishing license is required”, said Pinales.

Pinales also shared that aside from a fishing license, visitors must also know what type of fish you can catch, and the limits put in place.

“Each species of fish has its own size and pocket limit. Trout in this area right now can only be caught in a pocket of three, this means you can't catch more than three per day. The size limit is from 17 inches to 23 inches, the fish can't be less than 17 inches and it can't be more than 23,” Pinales said.

But the rules aren't just limited to fishing, there are also laws in place if you plan on taking your boat out on the water

Pinales also shared how important it is to make sure you have life jackets of all sizes on board.

“If a child puts on a life jacket and you don't have one that is suitable for the child so you put them in an adult life jacket, obviously when that child falls into the water he will raise his hands calling for help, the instant he raises his hands he will slip out of that life jacket and drown,” Pinales said.

It is also important to remember that the laws against operating heavy machinery while drinking don’t just apply to the roads.

Those caught drinking while steering their boat will receive a BWI, boating while intoxicated. The fines for violating these rules range from $25 to $4,000, and some situations could lead to jail time. All rules and regulations in more depth

