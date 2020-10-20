Why I vote: Jim Wells County

Tuesday marked the start of the second week of early voting in Texas, and voters in Jim Wells County showed up to submit their ballots. Some shared why voting is important to them.

“I'm voting because it's my American right,” said Noemi Rodriguez.

Many people referenced their right to vote as Americans. Adrianna Gonzalez was born and raised in Jim Wells county, and her uncle was killed serving in the military. She said her vote is a thank you to those who have served their country.

“All of our military men and women go and fight for the privilege that we have to vote, we will always continue to vote. Thank you all the men and women for fighting for our freedom and that privilege to vote,” Gonzalez said.

Vietnam War veteran Charles Yancey echoed the thought on voting as a show of appreciation for those who fight for the rights of Americans.

"It's our patriotic duty to vote how we see fit. As a veteran of the United States, I appreciate all that's being done for us,” he said.

Bruno Garcia, another Vietnam veteran, wanted to encourage others to get their votes in.

“I want to let people know to vote. That's your voice, it's really important,” he said.

Alice resident Juan Manrique also wants people to make their voices heard with their vote.

“If you don't come and vote, you can't be complaining, ‘I could have done this, my vote could have made a difference,’ don't let it be you thought you could make a difference, you should have done it,” Manrique said.

Manrique also said he doesn’t care what political party a candidate represents, so long as they are the best person for the job.

"I don't care if you’re Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Tea Party, it’s who's going to be doing the good job for the people,” he said.