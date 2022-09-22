Vladimir Putin hints at use of nuclear weapons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Biden delivered a strict speech towards Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine hours after Putin hinted he might use nuclear weapons.

A new escalation from Russia, Putin announcing a partial draft. The defense minister said 300,000 reservists with military experience will be sent to Ukraine. Putin called it necessary because the west "crossed all lines" by giving Ukraine military aid.

In a rare televised address, Putin said those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know Russia has "lots of weapons" of its own, adding, "This is not a bluff," said Putin.

"They're making irresponsible nuclear threats to use nuclear weapons," said President Biden.

Local Ukrainian man Oleksandr Zhalkovskyi said after 7 months of war, Ukrainians see Putin’s actions as weakness.

“Putin, he is losing this war, and he knows it. And this is a way for him to uh try to accomplish whatever set of goals he has in this war," said Zhalkovskyi

Just days ago, President Biden was asked what would be the consequences of a nuclear attack?

"I'm not going to tell you, it will be consequential. They'll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been," said Biden.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy unleashed his own stern warning.

"We can not agree to a delayed war because it will be even hotter than the war now. For us, this is war for life," said Zelenskyy.

“After 6, 7 months now of war, uh everyone is basically used to living in wartime," said Zhalkovskyi

