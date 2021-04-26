Troubleshooters help local woman and contractor reach resolution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During a typical Coastal Bend summer day, it's hot - real hot!

So of course, that's when Mary Barrera says the air conditioning unit to her place went out for 3 weeks.

"Awful. It was hot. Humid. Yeah, it was miserable," she described to the Troubleshooters.

So, she says she hired Elliott Bornstein to install a new unit. Paid him $4,000.00 for a Goodman 3-ton unit.

She says she chose Bornstein, because he had done some other work for her, and she was satisfied with it.

Furthermore, she claims Bornstein told her he'd have the new unit installed in 6-8 weeks.

But, according to Barrera, time passed, and she wasn't getting anything from Bornstein but excuses. "Just one excuse after another. Part of it was he said because of COVID. There were shipping delays."

Eventually, Barrera says a sub-contractor for Bornstein, showed up and fixed the original unit. But it broke down again.

The good news is that Barrera eventually got a brand new unit installed by the sub-contractor, however, she had to shell out an additional $4000 for it.

The Troubleshooters contacted Bornstein's attorney Clay Bonilla, who told us Bornstein has agreed to refund Barrera's money in 4 installments of $1000.00 beginning immediately.

Barrera confirms she received the first payment Friday.

That makes this a Troubleshooters Case Closed.