Local students raise breast cancer awareness through art

The Art Center of Corpus Christi currently has a special exhibit on display.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in honor of that, area students created artwork that reflects their perspective on the disease.

This is the 15th year the Art Center has sponsored the exhibit. Flour Bluff High School and West Oso High School were among the students who contributed to this year's exhibit.

"To see this work up on display is a super achievement by their teachers and the students," said former educator Tony Armadillo. This year's exhibit is also a tribute to local survivors of breast cancer, which includes the art teacher at Flour Bluff High School.

The exhibit will remain on display until Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

The Art Center of Corpus Christi is located at 100 N Shoreline Blvd.