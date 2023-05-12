Purple Door accepting donations for future resale store

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Purple Door is accepting donations for its resale shop.

The non-profit provides shelter, services and help to women and children escape domestic violence.

In March,the Purple Door announced it would open a resale store that would benefit both the communities and the families they service.

Organizers said the public will be able to buy from the store and the people they help can shop for free. The money they get from sales will help fill the gaps between their grants and other funding they receive.

“New and gently used clothes, house hold items, accessories like costumes, purses and jewelry, shoes and books,” Frances Wilson, the president and CEO, said. “Anything you would use in your home really.”

The Purple Door is accepting donations Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at their resale shop at 4202 South Alameda St.

Wilson there is not a sign because they aren’t officially open but they are in the old Flex Fitness space.

Wilson said they hope to officially open to the public in June.

For more information visit their Facebook page.