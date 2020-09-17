Pet of the Week: Zeke

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hoping you will consider adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic!

A suitable candidate might even be our Pet of the Week!

Her name is Zeke! He's about 1 to 2 years old and is one of the nicest, loving boys you will ever meet.

Zeke is believed to be a German Shepherd mix, who loves to play and partake in belly rubs.

Luckily for any family with kids, Zeke will be the perfect fit! He still needs to be fixed, but is up to date on shots and has already shown how comfortable he is around other pets!

If you have another pet to see if Zeke would have a good relationship with them, you can always bring your pets from home to CCACS.

CCACS is at 2626 Holly Road and currently has appointments for setting up adoptions. You can check out PetHarbor.com to see what animals are available for adoption, then call (361) 826-4630.