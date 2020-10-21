Pet of the Week: Bull

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hoping you will consider adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic!

A suitable candidate might even be our Pet of the Week!

This fun guy is named Bull! He's a 5-year-old American Staffordshire mix.

Bull has battled cancer and has been looking for a loving home since June. He's neutered and up to date on shots.

The adoptions office at CCACS has said that Bull is dog selective and seems to do best with females. If you would like to see if you're a fit for Bull, check out PetHarbor.com or call the facility. You will be asked a series of questions to see if you are a good fit for Bull.

CCACS is located at 2626 Holly Road, and those interested in adopting must make an appointment. Visit the website to see what animals are available for adoption, then call (361) 826-4630.