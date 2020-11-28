Friday night shooting left 17-year-old dead

A Friday night shooting on the city's southside has left one teenager dead.

The teen was shot outside of his home on Grizzley Drive, along with another who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said they were dispatched to the area at 7:19 p.m.

A spokesman for the Corpus Christi Police Department later confirmed a 17-year-old died just hours later, at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

That victim has since been identified as Michael Quintero.

Friends will be hosting a benefit for the teen's funeral expenses on Dec. 6, and Quintero's family plans to hold a separate benefit soon.

CCPD said they have not found a motive to the shooting or any suspects yet.

They are asking anyone with information to please contact the police department at 888-TIPS.