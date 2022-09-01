Migrants arriving from somewhere other than Mexico is rapidly increasing

The number of migrants arriving at the southern border, from somewhere other than Mexico is rising.

According to a report by CNN, the u.s. Border patrol has encountered more than 700,000 migrants from other countries other than since october of 2021. And they are often leaving from countries having internal conflicts

The report shows most migrants attempting to cross the border came from Guetemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. But, the number of people coming from places like Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua and Venezuela are growing fast.

Immigration attorney Heather Moretzsohn De Castro said that's because conflicts and violence in those countries are encouraging people to leave. She said new airline routes from those countries to Mexico leading into the U.S. are giving people more options.

Moretzsohn De Castro said that's because conflicts and violence in those countries are encouraging people to leave. Previously, Cubans who touched American soil were allowed to stay in the country.

"They are still saying that life in Cuba is repressive it's not easy but we don't have those policies anymore and so that is a hurdle that those individuals need to face as well," said Moretzsohn De Castro.

She said numbers at the immigration court system has tripled, an issue she said the Biden Administration needs to fix.

"So they don't have enough judges, we don't have enough courts. So, those that do come in they're given a court date or sometimes they are just given a notification and they'll receive a court date in the mail, but they never get it," said Moretzsohn De Castro.

She told us the time to receive a decision from immigration court has doubled.

Moretzsohn De Castro said Congress must come to an agreement to fix the immigration system that reflects what the United States needs.