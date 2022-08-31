'Me Nueces es su Nueces' is this years theme for the State of the county address

A sold-out state of the County address to benefit the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce is happening Aug. 30.

"Me Nueces es su Nueces" That's this years theme according to County Judge Barbara Canales. She said the theme means a sense of family and welcoming to everyone in Nueces county.

Canales said topics that will be discussed are infrastructure, how the state of the county is doing financially, power generator projects and fairground improvements for more efficiency. She also said she will be highlighting ADA improvements at the court house, mental health and the opioid crisis along with opportunities in helping the homeless and veterans.

"And so when we talk mental health, we know it's affecting our veteran's community. So, I love those topics because they are very impactful. We will be highlighting our veteran's cemetery; we will be highlighting some initiatives the county had with our military instillation's to bring resiliency to our base,” said County Judge Canales.

The state of the county is happening at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown starting at 11:30 a.m.

We will also be broadcasting it on KDF-TV and kristv.com at 12:10 p.m.