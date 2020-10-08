Local Greek Festival still on as drive-thru event

The 57th annual Greek Festival will still be held this year in Corpus Christi. However, it will look a bit different.

Typically, the Greek Festival is held every November at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and brings in large crowds. The festival is known for its traditional food, music, and alcoholic beverages.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say this year's festival will be a drive-thru event.

Drivers will be asked to drive into the Nueces Brewing Company parking lot from Water St. where they can place their order and remain in their vehicle as they wait for their food.

Here are the scheduled dates for this year's festival: