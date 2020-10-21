Local business uses social media to expand during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is not the only thing many people will have to worry about.

For people of all ages, dealing with lice can be problematic.

"They've had it since they started school, which has been like 3 years," said Irene Valdez, who brought her three grandchildren to The Lice Angels.

Valdez said her grandchildren would get lice every year and even after using over-the-counter products and medication, nothing ever helped.

Miranda Davis, the owner of The Lice Angels, began her business a few years ago when no other products would work for her daughter's hair.

So, she created her own treatments.

Davis said typically the start of school would be their busy season.

But when the novel coronavirus hit, sales plummeted 50%, "and then we started getting doctor referrals so that's what was keeping us busy."

Davis said with some inspiration from her daughters, she decided to try the famous app TikTok.

"I was like, okay I'll try it. So I did and I started posting nasty videos of a lot of lice."

Within a month, The Lice Angels had over 1 million followers on TikTok.

Exposure began to take over worldwide, which helped Davis spread her business even further.

"I started shipping off my treatments worldwide, all over to Saudi Arabia, I mean Fiji, all over the world!"

Davis said because of social media, she was able to get her business out there when other businesses have been struggling because of the pandemic.

"People are all over social media they're at home bored, they're always scrolling through, people spend 10 hours a day on social media," said Davis.

Davis has advice for other businesses:

1. Get on all social media platforms

2. Have fun with it!

The Lice Angels also say they noticed people contracting lice this year from public swimming pools. Davis said to prevent lice from getting into your home, limit sleepovers, and limit head to head contact.

Since Halloween is just around the corner, she said to make sure kids are not trying on different hats and masks while at Halloween stores.