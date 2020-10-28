Jewish Food Fest lives on as drive-thru event

The 35th Annual Jewish Food Festival will still go on despite the pandemic, but as a drive-thru event this year.

The festival is typically held at the Congregation Beth Israel. In order to avoid large crowds and maintain social distancing, festival goers will be asked to order and wait in their car for their food. There will still be live entertainment for people to enjoy in the parking lot.

Organizers told KRIS 6 they're excited to keep the tradition going.

"We decided at one point we weren't gong to do this," said food fest chair Chris Adler. "But then we thought about it some more and we decided yes, let's have it. Let's do this."

"It's very important that we have something to look forward to, especially during a time like this," said board member Marcus Lozano. "And we're glad that we can do this for everyone."

The Jewish Food Festival begins Nov. 14. You can see their full menu here and pre-order your food right here.

Congregation Beth Israel is located at 4402 Saratoga Blvd.

Here's a list of dates and times for this year's event:

Saturday, November 14th 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 15th 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.