How a popular movie theater is keeping you safe during the pandemic

Returning to normal activities has been difficult with COVID-19 precautions in place.

One local movie theater seems to have gone above and beyond to make sure its guests feel safe at all times.

Alamo Drafthouse has changed its policies to ensure limited contact between staff and guests, beginning with online orders.

All tickets, and even food orders, must be made ahead of time before entering the building.

Luckily, a guest will not have to worry about sitting too close to someone in the theater because, once they choose a seat, the seats around them will be blocked off.

Each theater also is capped at 50 percent capacity, to abide by CDC guidelines.

"There's no way that we can overfill any of our theaters because it automatically shuts that off," said General Manager Ashlee Pierson.

Pierson also said many precautions have been taken so each guest can enjoy their movie and not worry.

She said as a guest enters the front of the building, there will be a staff member that will check tickets, do temperature checks and make sure everyone has a mask.

The Alamo Drafthouse also has trained a portion of its staff to be its designated "safety crew."

This "safety crew" routinely sanitizes the bathrooms, and will sanitize each theater after a showing is finished.

Pierson said she believes the theater really goes above-and-beyond, by letting anyone rent out an entire theater room.

If someone wants to have a party or just keep family and friends close and safe, they can rent a theater room where no one else will be able to enter except for people on the list.

Find more information on Alamo Drafthouse's safety practices here.