Get paid to sleep on the job

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time to put those snoozing skills to the test, and see if you're cut out to sleep on the job.

The website eachnight.com is looking to hire a team of nap reviewers. They say their goal is to give their readers the tools to getting better sleep every night and feel more productive every day.

Each member of the team will be paid $1,500 for a month of "work." The job description includes taking a nap each day for thirty days, a video call before and after each nap experiment, and writing about it afterward.

Eachnight.com intends to hire people from any country, as long as they are 18 years of age or older and have "strong English writing skills." They will conduct experiments on their nap reviewers, testing theories like the best nap duration for feeling most refreshed and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity.

Applications for the job close on May 31, 2021. To apply for the job, you can visit eachnight's website here.