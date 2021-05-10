Four-legged family rescued as a Mothers' Day miracle

ROCKLAND, Texas — You could call this story a Mothers' Day miracle.

Time was up for a female pit bull and her three puppies at Nueces County Animal Services in Robstown since no one had expressed an interest, but that wasn't stopping animal advocates from getting the four-legged family out of harm's way.

Nueces County Animal Services worked hand-in-hand with Sophie's House Rescue out of Rockland to make sure the overbred and unwanted mother and her three pups would be saved.

The director of Nueces County Animal Services opened on Saturday so the rescue could pick up the dogs after a nearly four-hour drive each way.

Soon after their arrival, the mother would be named Rose and is now being fostered by 10-year-old Dominick.

Her three puppies, named Jasmine, Violet, and Basil are also being looked after.

If you're interested in giving this family a forever home, click here. https://www.facebook.com/sophieshouserescue