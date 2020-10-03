Fishing Report, Saturday Oct. 3

Fishing guide Joey Farah grew up in the Coastal Bend and knows its waters like the back of his hand.

He's been a fishing guide for decades, helping people all over Texas have a memorable experience on the water.

Farah says to change your lures with the change of seasons.

"Entering into the fall season, some of our best fishing is with soft plastics," he said. "Some can resemble fake shrimp or fish, we're putting these in 4 to 5 feet of water, along the edge of the Intercoastal, and in the deeper flats right now."

He said with the full moon behind us, the tides are starting to reduce a bit, which can make for quality fishing.

"Beach fishing is still good with a lot of big reds out there at the beach and along those jetties, and towards the big pier, Horace Caldwell pier in Port Aransas or the jetties in Port A or Packery Channel," Farah said.

Farah's biggest piece of advice today is to use live shrimp under a popping cork floating close to rocks with a deep drop.

The lighter southeast winds this weekend will also be perfect for drifting in a boat with popping cork and live shrimp.