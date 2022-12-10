Drugs, exotic animal skins, and weapons seized by Alice PD

A burglary investigation by the Alice Police Department led to the discovery of several stolen items.

The Alice Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was looking into a burglary that occurred a week prior.

During the burglary, several items were stolen including firearms, equipment, televisions, personal items, and more.

Alice PD said the investigation led them to a residence where several lawn items and tools were found.

A separate search warrant was executed on the 200 block of West Fifth Street. That's where law enforcement said they made contact with several people. During a search of the location firearms, body armor, knives, hunting gear, trailers, personal items, exotic animal skins, and narcotics were found.

A further look into what was seized showed approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 13 firearms, over two ounces of meth, and eight grams of cocaine were collected.

Alice Police said altogether the stolen property is worth around $50,000.

Police arrested Kevin Garcia. He now faces several charges.

APD said the case is being referred to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.