Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man who killed a Corpus Christi convenience store worker during a robbery is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday evening.

KRIS file photo. John Henry Ramirez is facing execution after being convicted for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi in 2004.



John Henry Ramirez killed Pablo Castro as Castro was taking out the trash at the convenience store he worked at.

Ramirez slashed Castro's throat and stabbed him over two dozen times. He got away with only $1.25.

File Photo Pablo Castro

Ramirez was with two women that night, Christina Chavez and Angela Rodriguez, they were arrested that night but Ramirez got away.

He was able to elude police until 2008 when he was captured near Brownsville, Texas.

Ramirez was sentenced to death, but he's been able to delay his execution twice. Once, so he could get a new attorney and in September of last year due to the pandemic.

Most recently, Ramirez requested a stay of execution after he was denied a request to have Pastor Dana Moore, of the Second Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, lay his hands on him during his execution.

KRIS 6 News spoke to Aaron Castro, the son of Pablo Castro. He expressed his frustration with the delays.

"Honestly, if he wants a priest to bless him before he's sent off, by all means, go ahead. That doesn't affect me one bit. What affects me is why this process continues to get delayed time and time again. He is clearly taking the Department of Justice for a two-a-ride and they're paying his fare," said Castro.

Castro was just 14 years old when his father was killed.

"You always think this is going to be the year, this is the time, there won't be another stay of execution, there won't be another delay. He's a disgusting human being. I think what he did was uncalled for. I don't see any excuse in anyone's book or anyone's mind that could justify his action. Stop crying, stop trying to get around the situation. There's no way out. You need to be executed."

Castro said the entire situation not only impacts his family but the taxpayers.

"This is a $2.3M process. Let's get it on. Stop costing the people money, stop costing the family heartache and let's get him the sentence that Judge Bobby Galvan handed down to him. It's simple. You did something very malicious, you did something very bad, you did something horrendous, you did something that affected a lot of people's lives. Nothing you can say or do could talk your way out of it. It's your time. It's your time to go."

When we asked Castro what he would say to Ramirez if he had the chance...

"I have no words for him at all. He's a disgusting human being. I think what he did was uncalled for. I don't see any excuse in anyone's book or anyone's mind that could justify his actions,"

Angela Rodriguez is currently serving a 99-year prison sentence for Murder.

Christina Chaves is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for Aggravated Robbery.

The state denied Ramirez's stay of execution. He is due to receive a lethal injection after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.