Community Health Expo coming to American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI — People looking to improve their health and wellness or a loved one’s are invited to the Inaugural Senior and Community Health and Wellness Expo at the American Bank Center on Thursday, December 14.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the public can learn about general health, healthy meal planning, Medicare, Medicaid, fraud/abuse, safety and security, health and fitness, financial planning, transportation resources, assisted living, hospitals, consumer goods, home health and hospice, colleges and institutions and rehab facilities.

The Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District will be taking people’s blood pressure, conducting vision screenings, hearing test screenings, glucose testing, BMI, and providing COVID-19 vaccines.

There will also be yoga, country line dancing, dancing, and bingo/ chalupa.

Door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes, guest speakers every hour, and people can have one-on-one meetings with doctors and personal trainers.

The event is free and open to the public at the Selena Rotunda Hall at the American Bank Center. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, contact Marie Martinez at RGV Promotions at 956-429-9542.

