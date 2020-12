CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help searching for a person of interest.

Investigators need to contact 18-year-old Jayden Gutierrez regarding a fatal shooting on Osage St. near Chippewa St. that claimed the life of 18-year-old Irene Ewers.

Gutierrez is described to be a Hispanic male, 5'5" and 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help, call Corpus Christi police at (361) 886-2600.