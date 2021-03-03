Alternatives to getting nutrients from foods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rebekah Gonzalez is the owner of Corpus Christi Nutrition and has a certification in wholistic nutrition. She said for milk, almond, cashew, and oat milk are good alternatives to traditional milk. As for vegetables, she recommends powdered greens.

When it comes to age, Gonzalez said it's important to keep children hydrated and give them vitamins. For adults, she also recommends the same especially because adults can face cardiovascular and bones problems.

“It’s just going to make their life easier if they pay attention to their lifestyle as a child or at least for the most apart if they’re able to be guided in that direction. It’ll definitely be easier for their overall health as they become adults,” Gonzalez said.

Chanel Bedros, one of Gonzalez’s customers said her go-to is protein shakes when finding certain foods is a bit of a challenge.

“I knew it had all the nutrients in it. It has all my proteins because I love chicken eggs, even rice was hard to cook because of everything that had happened and the water situation,” Bedros said.

Gonzalez said Gatorade and Vitamin Water are good alternatives to water if you can’t find it, saying they’re a good source of electrolytes.

Nikki Ehlinger, a clinical dietician at Christus Spohn Shoreline said there are alternatives like canned foods and beans that can take the place of proteins like chicken, but that there are other options.

“Protein powder can supply us with our protein needs. I would always recommend looking at the quantity and what ingredients are in the products to make sure they’re kind of more of a clean source rather than having a lot of preservatives,” Ehlinger said.

Ehlinger said March is National Nutrition Month and said on March 10, it’s National Dietician Day.

