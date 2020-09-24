Absent students receive home visit from CCISD

The new school year has made it difficult for many students and their parents.

"For some it's the challenge of working remotely when we're used to having a face-to-face with teachers," said Miller High School Principal Bruce Wilson. "Some it's just strictly technology."

Wilson said he noticed class attendance was low: Currently there are 158 students whom have missed 50-to-65 percent of school just this year.

"And so we need to find out, well, what is going on?" Wilson said. "If they're not connecting with us, then let's go to the home and find a solution."

Wilson did just that. On Monday, he reached out to CCISD to inform them of an initiative he wants to begin, and by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about 50 volunteers showed up at Miller to grab information about the students counted absent.

Each volunteer took a list of students' names and set out for home visits. They were equipped with student information and paperwork that had resources available for parents and guardians, in order to get kids back into the classroom.

"We're just trying to find out what are their barriers so that way we can better help serve them," said district volunteer and Community in Schools Director of Programs Christa Creek.

Creek had four students to reach out to Wednesday.

The first student she spoke to said he was having trouble connecting to his Zoom classes.

He is now set to begin again on Oct. 5.

The second home, a front gate and dog were guarding the home. Creek was not able to contact the parents by phone, so she left paperwork in the mailbox.

By the third home, Creek was able to speak to a parent who was having a hard time keeping up with her five children and their schoolwork.

"It was helpful that they did come -- (they) gave us like a little paper and instructions to do . . . to help the kids catch up on their things," said the student's mother.

Two of her kids also have special needs. She said that since they all go to different schools, virtual learning has been difficult.

She also is nervous to send her kids back to school with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and said that may be her only option.

"I'm gonna try to work harder, to get them to do what they have to do," she said.

KRIS 6 News is still working on getting the total number of families spoken to today and the number that are still in need of contact.