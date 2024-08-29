GOTW: Gregory-Portland and Calallen start season with Battle of the Wildcats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2024 high school football season starts Friday, and we kick things off with our Game of the Week with the Battle of the Wildcats: Gregory-Portland at Calallen.

“I think it’s violent," Gregory-Portland senior defensive end Ian Ward said. "It’s fun. It’s fun for the fans and it’s fun for the players. It’s a good game and we’re always tough on each other.”

Over the last decade, through 10 games played, this matchup has been in favor of Calallen 8-2. GP lost eight straight before retaking the rivalry last fall 25-7.

“I think it will be a great game. Both teams are physical," Calallen senior running back and linebacker Jude Hernandez said. "Last year we kind of fell short, that’s definitely left a bad taste in our mouth. We’ve been thinking about that game. We’ve been ready. We’re taking it one week at a time and we’re excited to play them.”

On offense GP returns their entire line, giving quarterback Reed Dooms and running back Cody Adame plenty of confidence.

“The o-line and d-lines are going to be really important for that game," Gregory-Portland Defensive Coordinator Mark Chester said. "You’re going to have to win the trenches because we’ve got a good offensive line. They’ve got a good offensive line. Both defensive lines are good, so that’s going to be where it’s won.”

GP is a good test early for Calallen, led by their new head coach Charlie Reeve.

“Our non-district schedule is really, really good," Reeve said. "We don’t have any off weeks, and I think for us to be able to accomplish the goals that we want to playing those guys is really going to help us out.”

Calallen kicks off their season at Phil Danaher Stadium against Gregory-Portland on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. It’s the Battle of the Wildcats and our Game of the Week. Catch the highlights on the Friday Night Fever.