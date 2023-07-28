Watch Now
Game Night South Texas returns, featuring 10 games for fall 2023 season

Game Changer week 6: Veterans Memorial senior QB Elijah Durrette
KRIS 6/LARISSA LISKA
Veterans Memorial senior quarterback Elijah Durrette throws a touchdown pass against the Ray Texans.
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 22:45:52-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Game Night South Texas returns to the Coastal Bend to highlight 10 games this 2023 high school football season. Thursday games will primarily air on our KRIS sister station The CW.

However, the first game on tap will be the Battle of the Wildcats, as Calallen battles Gregory-Portland on Aug. 24 on KRIS-TV.

For the remainder of the season, the games will take place as follows:

CORRECTION: Flour-Bluff vs. Rockport-Fulton is Sept. 21 not 28.

Game Night South Texas 2023 schedule

Tuloso-Midway and London will be showcasing their new turf football fields this season. The final game of the schedule will be held at Texas A&M-Kingsville's Javelina Stadium.

All game times are set for 7 p.m., but are subject to change.

This season's Game Night South Texas sponsor is Thomas J. Henry.

