Flatiron-Dragados teams up with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Port of CC for rescue training drills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The new Harbor Bridge was the scene of a rescue operation today, all a part of a training exercise.

Flatiron-Dragados, the developer of the bridge project, teamed up with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Port of Corpus Christi Authority for a series of rescue training drills.

All three agencies began the training drills on Monday and will continue until Wednesday.

Today's drill involved an elevator rescue from the North Pylon on the South span of the new Harbor Bridge.

