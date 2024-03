FINAL RESULTS IN:

*105TH DIST. ATTORNEY (R)- Jimmy Granberry garnered 44% of the vote while James Sales got 31% of the vote. Since neither got more than 50-percent of the vote. Both Granberry and Sales will head to a runoff in May.

*NUECES CO. COMMISSIONER PCT. 1 (D)- Robert Hernandez

*NUECES CO. COMMISSIONER PCT. 1 (R)- Mike Pusley

*NUECES CO. COMMISSIONER PCT. 3 (D)- John Marez

*NUECES CO. COMMISSIONER PCT. 3 (R)- Larry Cantu

