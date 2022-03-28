The slap heard 'round Bel-Air, but with memes

If you didn't stay up with the entertainment world for Sunday night's Oscars, you may have woken up to the news that Will Smith walked onto the stage to ask Chris Rock the question: what did the five fingers say to the face?

Rock was presenting the award for the best documentary, when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. After the joke, Will Smith got up out of his seat, walked up to Rock, and slapped him.

The slap shocked both the thousands in attendance and millions watching at home, and as always, the internet took the Oscars moment in stride.

From jokes to memes, social media was set ablaze by the reaction to the slap heard 'round Bel-Air. So, here's a look at some of the best.

Of course, people were quick to show off the instant reaction from the crowd:

everyone around will smith after he sat back down pic.twitter.com/pmFm7DYwL0 — 𝐍𝐄𝐘𝐎𝐎 (@NeyooLodu) March 28, 2022

yooo i'm crying at these reactions to will smith slapping chris rock 😂😂#Oscar pic.twitter.com/y2Aty8pwhp — izrael (@ghyter7) March 28, 2022

LUPITA'S JOURNEY IN THIS MOMENT !!! pic.twitter.com/hnJYPgyMIo — Gabe González (@gaybonez) March 28, 2022

Everyone also related the slap to well, EVERYTHING from movies, to TV, it seems:

What really happened with Chris Rock and Will Smith in The Slap at the Oscars 😂 pic.twitter.com/r3v1WrB2aL — Mareeezy (@mgaitan214) March 28, 2022

chris and will backstage rn pic.twitter.com/6TFvwaALRv — matt (@mattxiv) March 28, 2022

Will Smith better watch his back they coming 😂 pic.twitter.com/9RGCYO0rkU — Yapi 🐐 (@BhaHarvey) March 28, 2022

What about different renditions of said slap?

I love the memes about will smith and chris rock so much 😭 pic.twitter.com/sKLCDqpX5w — k (@metalcorefem) March 28, 2022

i am living for the will smith slap memes pic.twitter.com/wXVZSRKBUx — jay.ᐟ.ᐟ¨̮ • glitch mode d-day !! (@00DREVM) March 28, 2022

Will Smith and Chris Rock memes already out and its Monday 😂 pic.twitter.com/vFJvfuKxvA — Wanjiku (@wanjikunash) March 28, 2022

And you can't forget the random memes:

Will Smith initially laughing at Chris Rock's joke and then realising Jada's reaction. pic.twitter.com/grIWHggTHw — Rug 🐥🏎🏁 (@TheRug85) March 28, 2022

August Alsina watching Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for defending Jada#Oscars pic.twitter.com/xNdzdLoh7O — onlyalvo (@4ealvo) March 28, 2022

Jada telling Will to smack Chris Rock after he laughed at the joke#Oscar pic.twitter.com/RDlYk4VxTP — Black Boston Sports fan (47-28) (@BLKSportsfan) March 28, 2022

The Will Smith and Chris Rock memes are everywhere



And I am happy to just keep contributing#Oscars pic.twitter.com/j5CXXcDPoK — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) March 28, 2022

With that, we'll leave you with Will doing his best to make us forget everything that happened... Or, at least trying.