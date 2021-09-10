Phil Collins' declining health has ended his drumming career

Rock superstar Phil Collins' declining health has sparked concern among his fans after he told a British television show he can no longer play the drums.

Collins, 70, told BBC Breakfast on Thursday that his declining health has affected his livelihood.

"'No [I can't still play the drums]. I'd love to," Collins told the program. "But I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. There are certain physical things that get in the way."

Collins' worsening health has been noted in recent years, according to the Daily Mail. He has been seen utilizing a wheelchair after undergoing back surgery in 2017. Various mobility issues have been noted after that.

'I'm kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son," Collins told the program.

These reports sparked an avalanche on Twitter and Facebook about his ill health.

Collins and other members of his former group Genesis are planning an upcoming reunion tour. His 20-year-old son Nic, the drummer for the band Better Strangers, is set to replace him on the drum kit during the reunion tour, set to start in October.

In April 2009, Collins had surgery to repair dislocated vertebrae in his upper neck, which occurred while drumming on the 2007 Genesis tour.

The operation caused him to lose feeling in his fingers and he could only hold drum sticks if they were taped to his hands.

In 2010, Phil stated he was suffering depression and had even debated suicide but stopped himself at the thought of his children.

That same year he was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame along with the other members of Genesis.

Four years later, he revealed he still could not properly play the drums due to an undiagnosed nerve problem rather than arthritis.

It apparently has gotten worse for him after that.

It's a sad story that one of rock 'n' roll's most memorable and enduring performers can no longer perform like he could at the pinnacle of his career.

