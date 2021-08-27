Nations biggest dinosaur experience heads to Corpus Christi

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is back and is here in the Coastal Bend. Jurassic Quest opens today Aug. 27 at 9am-8pm, Friday, Aug. 27 9am-8pm

Saturday, Aug. 28 9am-8pm.

This event is one of the first indoor edutainment shows to relaunch since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Jurassic Quest drive thru began touring in June 2020 due to COVID-19 regulations and has welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors.

Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound.

Jurassic Quest will be opening in the American Bank Center located at 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78401, with unique experiences for the family including more than 100 life like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows and more interactive activities for the kids to enjoy.

Admission: Cost for entry (OFFPEAK / PEAK):

KIDS & ADULTS: $19 / $22

SENIORS: $18 / $20

KIDS UNLIMITED RIDES (INCLUDES ENTRY): $33 / $36

ACTIVITY TICKETS ON SITE: $5

PREMIUM ACTIVITIES (ANIMAL ART TATTOOS & GREEN SCREEN PHOTO): $15

Offpeak hours are weekdays (all day) and weekends after 3pm.

Free entry for children under 2.

