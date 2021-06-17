"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is back at playhouse Harbor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Playhouse is hard at work again bringing its "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" back to Corpus Christi.

This play may sound familiar because it was in production when the pandemic hit. And now after 15 months Harbor Playhouse is bringing the musical back with the same cast.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is a re-imagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colors.

It includes a number of catchy songs including "Any Dream Will Do" and " Close Every Door."

Alyce Oblad is the musical director and narrator of the play. She said her cast is excited to bring its show to the Coastal Bend.

"Well, I think I speak for the whole cast when it feels kind of like a healing from everything we have been through for over the last 15 months," Oblad said. "From just being able to come back on stage and having this gift to give to the community and our selves has just been like healing.”

Organizers say the show is appropriate for all ages and is running now until July 11.

For more on ticket pricing and show times visit their website here.