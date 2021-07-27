Watch
DaBaby comes to Corpus Christi this weekend

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
DaBaby
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 09:10:20-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Popular recording artist DaBaby is performing in Corpus Christi this weekend.

Hits like "Suge" and "Rockstar" have topped the charts, giving DaBaby mainstream success. His success lead him to create his own label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, in 2017.

The 6-time Grammy-nominated rapper will take the stage at Concrete Street this Saturday as part of his "Corpus Christi Takeover." Doors open at 7 p.m..

Opening for DaBaby will be Lil Farris and King Kyle.

This show has been rescheduled twice. The original tickets for the March 20, 2020 date and July 17, 2021 dates will be honored at this show.

Concrete Amphitheater is located at 700 Concrete St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

Tickets can be purchased here.

