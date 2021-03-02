Corpus Christi rooted band Voodoo Logic releases new single

Members of a band with roots in Corpus Christi say they love giving back to the community. Voodoo Logic just released their new song and video titled, Never Fade Away.

The band said it describes its music as a blend of 70’s and 90’s rock.

Voodoo Logic is a local band made up of Adam Stern on lead guitar and vocals, singer Lori Stern, John Perez on Bass, John Perez Jr on the drums, and George Woods on the Guitar and Vocals.

They said their new song, Never Fade Away, off their newly released EP, Within Us, is about pushing yourself and never giving up.

“So, we wanted the music video to match that and it is, its fun . For never fade away, the artistic flow was, have fun. We want you to have fun. Listen to our music and enjoy our music,” said Woods.

Adam Stern said he wrote Never Fade Away to specifically remind fans of legendary Rock Band, Led Zeppelin.

“This song was really crafted out of that mindset, 70’s classic rock so when you hear this song that is what you are meaning to do,” said Woods.

Two things that fans may not know about Voodoo Logic. One they say they make it a purpose to support other local artists.

“Artists that are from here, from the art walk, it doesn’t matter what it is, if its art our band wants to go support that,” said Woods.

Two they host events that give back to the community and local non-profits.

“We put on a rock 4 our cause. We have done this for 30 years and its literally us trying to give back to the community. And the recipient of that has been Casa for the past couple of years. We want to take care and we want to give back to this community, we love this community," said Woods.

For more information about Voodoo Logic’s upcoming events visit their website here.

