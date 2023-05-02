Downtown local businesses prepare for Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The 11-day festival is expected to bring big crowds to downtown Corpus Christi, and that means a lot of business for nearby restaurants.

With Buc Days just around the corner, restaurants are beefing up their staff.

Eziquiel Hinojosa, part owner of La Playa By the Bay, said he will be adding four cooks and eight servers.

“We have to make sure we have enough food, enough beverages, enough staff. We have to beef up on everything, so to speak,” Hinojosa said.

Brewster Street Downtownis just feet away from the Buc Days Festival. The General Manager of Brewster's, Breanne Beal, said they’re preparing to staff between 50 to 60 people throughout the day.

“We are adding more seating, trying to rearrange things a little bit just to try and get everybody in so they have a seat to sit and eat,” Beal said.

And, it’s not just Buc Days these downtown businesses have to prepare for.

“We also have Art Walk. It’s the first Friday of the month and also Cinco de Mayo on Friday,” Hinojosa said.

Buc Days kicks off on May 4, but it also kicks off four home games for the Corpus Christi Hooks against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Whataburger Field.

That means Brewster Street Downtown will have to prepare for traffic as well.

“With all the parking they’ve added to this side of the bridge, it’ll actually increase our numbers,” said Beal.

The Wings Over South Texas Air Showalong Shoreline Boulevard will also draw thousands of people, and Hinojosa said his restaurant will be ready.

“We have a huge patio, and it seats about 100 people in there, so you’re going to see the Air Show from here, and you’ll be able to see all of the activities going on,” Hinojosa said.

Beal said in the restaurant industry, you can never be prepared for everything, but you can prepare for anything.

“I think everyone is doing the same thing around here, but we are excited for Buc Days, and the Hooks are going to bring downtown a little bit of business,” Beal said.

Buc Days starts May 4 and runs through May 14.

For more information on Buc Days, visit the website here.

