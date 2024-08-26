County Road 44 bridge construction is expected to begin by October

The bridge on County Road 44 between Calallen and Robstown has been closed for almost two years and neighbors want to know what's taking so long for construction to begin.

Neighbors in the area tell me they have to detour or find other ways to get to their destination.

"It's causing us to either go into Robstown about eight or nine miles out of the way or we have to go towards Calallen where the Hobby Lobby is to use those roads," Robstown Resident Heather Emshoff said.

In March, the project was expected to start and be completed by the summer.

So far, nothing has been done.

Precinct 3 Commissioner John Marez said the reasoning for the delays is due to different entities and a lack of financial funding for the project.

"It is a city of Robstown and Nueces County Drainage bridge," Marez said. "It's not necessarily owned by the county, but because we had funding. I had funding in my budget to be able to fund that so that's how the county got involved it. So, it's kind of a three-party agreement. So that what's kind of also taking a little bit of time to get this worked on. They had the need we had the funding, so it worked out."

As for the update, Marez said on September 11th in commissioners court, they will take action on awarding a bid for the construction.

Construction is expected to begin sometime by late October.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.