CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Vector Control is working diligently to protect residents from mosquitoes during the summer months by treating all areas of the city weekly.

The team of four vector control specialists covers 27 different zones throughout Corpus Christi, including the island, to manage mosquito populations.

"We've condensed some sections to make sure we are getting, we are treating every single area in Corpus Christi — all the way even to the island," said Dr. Dante Gonzales, interim director of public health.

Gonzales emphasized that the entire city receives weekly mosquito treatment to control the population.

"The city gets treated every week for mosquitos to control the population of mosquitos," Gonzales said.

Residents might not notice mosquitoes immediately after rainfall, but Gonzales warns this doesn't mean they aren't developing.

"It does take a little bit of time for the mosquitos to come out from the egg to the larvae into the adult stage. And you'll see a delay after a rain," Gonzales said.

To stay protected from mosquitoes, residents should:

Use mosquito repellent containing DEET

Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors

Avoid going outside during peak mosquito activity times (dusk, dawn, and daytime)

Drain all standing water around homes, as these areas serve as breeding grounds

Vector Control will continue spraying for mosquitoes throughout the week. If you feel sick after being bitten by a mosquito, contact your doctor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

