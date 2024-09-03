Watch Now
Corpus Christi Municipal Court kicks off Warrant Resolution Month on Sept. 3

2022 Municipal Court Warrant Roundup
Sept. is warrant roundup month<br/>
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Tuesday, Sept. 3, kicks off Warrant Resolution Month at the City of Corpus Christi’s Municipal Court.

People throughout Corpus Christi can address their traffic citations, code enforcement violations, and Class "C" misdemeanor violations that currently have active warrants.

"The Municipal Court urges those with outstanding citations or payments to appear in person or online to arrange payment options to avoid arrest. This will allow individuals to settle unpaid citations while avoiding any legal repercussions,'' said city officials.

Individuals can appear at:

  • Municipal Court Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or during our extended hours on Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., or
  • Community Court at Janet F Harte Public Library
    • 2629 Waldron Road
    • Saturday, September 21
    • 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Ways to address a case:

City of CC munical court QR code

  • Or mail payments to: Corpus Christi Municipal Court
    120 N. Chaparral Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
