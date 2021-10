Nueces County reports five COVID-19 related deaths, and 61 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The deaths were two men and three women in their 40's, 50's, 60’s and 70's. Thier comorbidities included diabetes, obesity, hypertension, anemia, staph infection and hyperlipidemia.

This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 1,233, and the total case count in the county to 66,229.

From the total cases, 63,934 have recovered.