Conviva Care Center helps seniors in the Coastal Bend stay cool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All five Conviva Care Center in the Coastal Bend has dedicated their locations to helping seniors so that they could stay cool this summer. This will provide relief at any of their senior centers during the hot month of August.

"In my younger days I could handle the heat but not no more," James Edbarb, a senior that has been going to the Conviva Care Center Near Port Ave for almost two years said.

His current living conditions changed overnight a few days ago, he is living out of his car and the AC isn't working.

"Well now I am sleeping in my car, I didn't sleep at all yesterday, I haven't slept nothing I just sat in the car and looked at the stars," He said.

Edbarb said he visted the Conviva Care Center to stay cool and seek help.

Naidy Escobar

Naidy Escobar

Stephen Johnston the Market President for the Conviva Centers in Corpus Christi said the centers are a place to cool off but also a place for them to have some fun.

Johnston said it is important for them to provide a place for the seniors to protect themselves from the heat.

They have extended the hours at the activity centers for the month of August, and will now be opened until 5 p.m. Not only do they provide a fun safe place for the senior to hang out, but they also educate them on how to stay safe in the heat.

"There's also tips on how to stay cool and safe during during the heat you know hydration temperatures. When they are outside," Johnston said. "All those things are available."

Some like Juan David Lopez said he carries a lot of water and snacks, but even that doesn't help.



"As soon as I get out I walk like 10 or 15 feet, 25 feet I start getting headaches so I can't go nowhere," he said.

"This heat has got me down for three months already," Edbarb said. "I can't —-it makes me nausea and sick to my stomach and I start seeing stars."

Over at the Conviva Care Center they hope to make seniors who need to keep cool aware that they can go to the nearest location. The centers offer activities including movies, center tours, education and fitness classes, and arts and crafts.

Locations:



Conviva Care Center – Ayers

4918 Ayers Street in Corpus Christi

(361) 400-4355



4918 Ayers Street in Corpus Christi (361) 400-4355 Conviva Care Center – Bayside

4254 S. Alameda Street in Corpus Christi

361) 853-4191



4254 S. Alameda Street in Corpus Christi 361) 853-4191 Conviva Care Center – Central Corpus

917 S. Port Avenue in Corpus Christi

(361) 887-0584



917 S. Port Avenue in Corpus Christi (361) 887-0584 Conviva Care Center – Rockport

1209 Highway 35N Business in Rockport

(361) 729-9811



1209 Highway 35N Business in Rockport (361) 729-9811 Conviva Care Center – SPID

5317 S. Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi

(361) 724-3442

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.