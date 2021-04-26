Texas State Aquarium launches 'Plastic-free sea art contest'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium, they've announced its "Plastic-free sea art contest" using recycled materials.

The contest is inspired by a temporary exhibit called "Washed up Texas."

Children 12 years and younger can submit their artwork and the winner's art will be on display at the aquarium this summer.

The winner will get four free passes to the aquarium and Reliant Energy will be giving the winner's school $2,000 dollars for art programs.

Children must live in San Patricio or Nueces county to be eligible.