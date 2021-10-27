TAMU-CC presents 'Black Islanders Meet and Greet'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Networking is one of the best ways to meet people and build relationships.

At Texas A&M-Corpus Christi University, the university hosted "The Black Islanders Meet and Greet."

It provided a chance for black students and staff at the island university to meet local community leaders and organizers.

“This is just a way for our black students, staff, and faculty to meet our community leaders and get to know what organizations they can be a part of the community,” said Angela Walker, TAMU-CC’s associate dean of students in the Division of Student Engagement and Success. ”And it's a way to kind of bridge a gap and establish long-lasting partnerships and collaborations hopefully in the future and also to provide mentorship for our students.”

This is the first year the university has hosted the event.

Organizers hope to host similar events in the future.