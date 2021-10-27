Watch
Community

Actions

TAMU-CC presents 'Black Islanders Meet and Greet'

items.[0].videoTitle
Texas A&amp;M-Corpus Christi University hosted "The Black Islanders Meet and Greet," providing a chance for black students and staff at the island university to meet local community leaders and organizers.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi presents Black Islanders Meet and Greet
Posted at 6:33 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 07:33:13-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Networking is one of the best ways to meet people and build relationships.

At Texas A&M-Corpus Christi University, the university hosted "The Black Islanders Meet and Greet."

It provided a chance for black students and staff at the island university to meet local community leaders and organizers.

“This is just a way for our black students, staff, and faculty to meet our community leaders and get to know what organizations they can be a part of the community,” said Angela Walker, TAMU-CC’s associate dean of students in the Division of Student Engagement and Success. ”And it's a way to kind of bridge a gap and establish long-lasting partnerships and collaborations hopefully in the future and also to provide mentorship for our students.”

This is the first year the university has hosted the event.

Organizers hope to host similar events in the future.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education