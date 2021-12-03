Several holiday-themed events set for Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Benders can get a jump on holiday celebrations a little early tonight with several early events scheduled across the area.
Among the events include:
- The South Texas Botanical Gardens will have hours extended on Friday and Saturday nights through Christmas until 7:30 p.m.
Along with bright lights, you’ll also find a Christmas tree and other holiday decorations.
- The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce and City of Ingleside will be teaming up for a weekend of activities. Events scheduled tonight include a drive-through light display at Live Oak Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
And then on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. there will be a day filled with activities including “Breakfast with the Grinch” followed by Santa’s Arrival and a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday. All of the activities will take place at 2000 Port Ave.
- Aransas County will host its annual fundraiser for the Children’s Coalition. Tonight’s event is called “Blazing Trails for Kids” and will feature a catered meal, live entertainment, a catered meal, a live auction and much more.
It will take place from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Fulton Convention Center, 402 N. Fulton Beach Road. Tickets are $50 and can be bought online or in person at 401-B West Market St. in Rockport.