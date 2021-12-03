Several holiday-themed events set for Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Benders can get a jump on holiday celebrations a little early tonight with several early events scheduled across the area.

Among the events include:

The South Texas Botanical Gardens will have hours extended on Friday and Saturday nights through Christmas until 7:30 p.m.

Along with bright lights, you’ll also find a Christmas tree and other holiday decorations.

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce and City of Ingleside will be teaming up for a weekend of activities. Events scheduled tonight include a drive-through light display at Live Oak Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

And then on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. there will be a day filled with activities including “Breakfast with the Grinch” followed by Santa’s Arrival and a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday. All of the activities will take place at 2000 Port Ave.

Aransas County will host its annual fundraiser for the Children’s Coalition. Tonight’s event is called “Blazing Trails for Kids” and will feature a catered meal, live entertainment, a catered meal, a live auction and much more.

It will take place from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Fulton Convention Center, 402 N. Fulton Beach Road. Tickets are $50 and can be bought online or in person at 401-B West Market St. in Rockport.