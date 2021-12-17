Registration still open for local Toys for Tots

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Registration is still open for Toys for Tots here in the Coastal Bend.

And on Friday, volunteers will resume distributing toys to those who signed up.

KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizarro help distribute the toys.

Distribution begins at 12 p.m. today at 3875 S. Staples in Corpus Christi.

Boys and girls from 1 day to 12 years old will receive a new, unused, unwrapped Christmas present.

Organizers say they still need toys for kids from birth to 2 years old, and for those from 8-to-12 years old.

And if you can't help with a toy, a monetary donation would be appreciated.

To register to receive a toy, click here, to see requirements, click here, or call them at 361-300-4716.

