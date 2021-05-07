Local chaplain celebrates National Day of Prayer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today was celebrated across the nation as National Day of Prayer.

President Ronald Reagan designated the first Thursday of May each year as a national day of prayer, beginning in 1988.

Over at Angel Bright Hospice on Holly, Chaplain Daniel Gutierrez provide drive-thru prayers for anybody who might be in need of one.

"Prayer is definitely our way to communicate with God and have him intercede on our behalf," Gutierrez said. "He is sovereign, he rules all of creation, he ordains all things and he will answer and help his people if we call upon him."

Gutierrez tells us he hopes to offer more drive-thru prayers in the future.

