ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A live nativity scene is planned this weekend week by the Remnant House of Worship in Aransas Pass to get you into the Christmas spirit.

You can see it from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the church, on North Commercial Street in Aransas Pass, across the street from Commercial Motors.

The church is also collecting toys for children in need at this event.