June 14th is World Blood Donor Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is World Blood Donor Day.

The World Health Organization says it is meant to spread awareness about the need for blood donation, especially in these trying times.

As part of the global effort, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is encouraging those who can donate to do so today.

According to the Coastal Bend Blood Center, one in seven people walking into a hospital will need a blood transfusion. A blood transfusion is also needed every two seconds.

During the pandemic, the mass cancellation of blood drives and confusion about the ability to donate led to a shortage in the U.S. blood supply.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo issued a proclamation this morning for World Blood Donor Day at the blood center. The Coastal Bend Blood Center is the only blood supply provider in the Coastal Bend and it spans more than 10 counties.

And while not everyone is physically able to donate blood, but there are other ways to help. You can volunteer, host a blood drive or even donate financially.

The event page for the proclamation reading today also states that anyone who donates blood today can receive a Blue Bell Ice Cream voucher, commemorative cup and will be entered to win a $100 Valero Gas Card and Great American Cookie Cake.